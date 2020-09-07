Alien: new film in the franchise is in development

In a recent interview with Forbes, director Ridley Scott confirmed the development of a new Alien franchise film. According to him, the next project is unlikely to be a pre-sequence like the recent Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017).

“We followed a path to try to reinvent the wheel in the last feature films,” explains the British filmmaker. “Whether we are going to continue this or not is still unknown.”

In the same interview, Scott revealed that the story featured in Prometheus helped revive the science fiction franchise. Mainly, when answering questions about the alien’s origin.

Enthusiastic, the director revealed his interest in bringing a new approach to the next feature film. However, without losing the essence of the films that helped win over several fans in the 1980s and 1990s.

“Do you have to rethink the whole bloody concept and just use the word for franchise? This is always a fundamental question ”, completes the filmmaker.

The dream itinerary

During the interview, Scott did not reveal more information about the next film. However, a few months ago, the American website Comic Book reported that two producers were working on a script for a future production of the saga.

According to the information, the plot would bring the return of Ellen Ripley, character of Sigourney Weaver and protagonist of the first four entries of the franchise. However, after the rumor, the actress ruled out the interest in playing the heroine again.

Originally released in 1979, Alien gave rise to three more sequences: Alien: The Rescue (1986), Alien 3 (1992) and Alien: The Resurrection (1997). As stated, the series also had two pre-sequences released recently: Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

What are your expectations for a new film by the famous alien xenomorph?



