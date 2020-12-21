Alien: Isolation, the free game from Epic Games on PC

The Epic Games Store is in a sequence of Christmas gifts to players, offering 15 free games for 15 consecutive days. The free PC game of the time is none other than Alien: Isolation, a critically rated horror title in 2014.

So far, the Epic Games Store has offered Cities: Skylines, Oddworld and several other games, but there are still many days of free games ahead. It is worth remembering that, as soon as the player redeems the title, it is permanently acquired and can be played at any time. Now, it’s Alien: Isolation’s turn.

For those unfamiliar with the game, this is a first-person experience of horror inspired by the Outlast molds, with the xenomorph chasing Amanda Ripley, daughter of the iconic Ellen Ripley (from the Alien films), inside a space station.

To redeem Alien: Isolation, simply have an Epic Games account and add it to your library via the PC application.

What will be the next free game from the Epic Games Store? Did you like the present of the day? Leave it in the comments below!



