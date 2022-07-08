Alien: Isolation Mod makes the game “Inexorably difficult”

Past attempts to adapt Ridley Scott’s or James Cameron’s interpretation of Dan O’Bannon’s xenomorph have been rather ambiguous, and some Alien games have been met with contempt on the verge. Then Creative Assembly released Alien: Isolation in 2014, and it was a triumphant recreation of the long-running sci-fi franchise. Since it was one of the most difficult horror games, fans were scared out of their minds, hid in lockers and generally cringed from the most evil antagonist of the movie. Of course, there are those who believe that the game can be even more difficult.

That’s where modder Jeff Kat comes on the scene. As PCGamesN noted, an add—on has been released for Alien: Isolation, the purpose of which is to really test the nerves of players. Named “Kitty Isolation”, this mod is actually aimed at speedrunners, it adjusts the gameplay in various ways, including making it “inexorably difficult”. One such example is the hypersensitivity of xenomorphs, androids and human enemies scattered throughout Sevastopol. It also changes the location of enemies, as well as adds them during certain missions.

This also gives the player several advantages, such as reducing the speed at which the flamethrower will use up fuel, as well as the ability to stun the titled alien with revolver shots. However, it also increases the health of enemies, and does so, so shotguns deal less damage to androids. As mentioned earlier, this is intended mainly for those who participate in the speedrunner community, but that doesn’t mean that regular players shouldn’t check it out as well. Getting through the horror game as quickly as possible is interesting to see, as the recent Phasmophobia speedrun held at SGDQ 2022 shows.

Alien: Isolation is not only a master class in creating a terrifying game, but also a love letter to the original film. In fact, as far as history is concerned, it canonically corresponds to the universe. With the announcement of Aliens: Dark Descent at this year’s Summer Game Fest, there’s a chance that subsequent adaptations could help build on the legacy of Creative Assembly left behind, but it’s going to take some beating.

Now that the studio is working on a new IP, hopes for a sequel to Alien: Isolation may quickly fade away. It is quite possible that it was a “lightning in a bottle” situation, but many fans would like to see a new entry in the series. Isolation 2 may still see the light of day at some point, but at least for now, more ruthless players may be interested in Jeff the Cat’s mod.

Alien: Isolation is already available for mobile devices, PC, PS3, PS4, Switch, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Past attempts to adapt Ridley Scott’s or James Cameron’s interpretation of Dan O’Bannon’s xenomorph have been rather ambiguous, and some Alien games have been met with contempt on the verge. Then Creative Assembly released Alien: Isolation in 2014, and it was a triumphant recreation of the long-running sci-fi franchise. Since it was one of the most difficult horror games, fans were scared out of their minds, hid in lockers and generally cringed from the most evil antagonist of the movie. Of course, there are those who believe that the game can be even more difficult.

That’s where modder Jeff Kat comes on the scene. As PCGamesN noted, an add—on has been released for Alien: Isolation, the purpose of which is to really test the nerves of players. Named “Kitty Isolation”, this mod is actually aimed at speedrunners, it adjusts the gameplay in various ways, including making it “inexorably difficult”. One such example is the hypersensitivity of xenomorphs, androids and human enemies scattered throughout Sevastopol. It also changes the location of enemies, as well as adds them during certain missions.

This also gives the player several advantages, such as reducing the speed at which the flamethrower will use up fuel, as well as the ability to stun the titled alien with revolver shots. However, it also increases the health of enemies, and does so, so shotguns deal less damage to androids. As mentioned earlier, this is intended mainly for those who participate in the speedrunner community, but that doesn’t mean that regular players shouldn’t check it out as well. Getting through the horror game as quickly as possible is interesting to see, as the recent Phasmophobia speedrun held at SGDQ 2022 shows.

Alien: Isolation is not only a master class in creating a terrifying game, but also a love letter to the original film. In fact, as far as history is concerned, it canonically corresponds to the universe. With the announcement of Aliens: Dark Descent at this year’s Summer Game Fest, there’s a chance that subsequent adaptations could help build on the legacy of Creative Assembly left behind, but it’s going to take some beating.

Now that the studio is working on a new IP, hopes for a sequel to Alien: Isolation may quickly fade away. It is quite possible that it was a “lightning in a bottle” situation, but many fans would like to see a new entry in the series. Isolation 2 may still see the light of day at some point, but at least for now, more ruthless players may be interested in Jeff the Cat’s mod.

Alien: Isolation is already available for mobile devices, PC, PS3, PS4, Switch, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.