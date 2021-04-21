Alien Isolation: minimum and recommended requirements to play on PC

Alien Isolation: We tell you all the minimum and recommended technical specifications to play Alien Isolation on PC: RAM, processor, graphics card …The free games rotation on the Epic Games Store will take place starting April 22. Before that date, it is still possible to get the titles that have been made available to players during the last week. It is about Deponia: The Complete Journey, The Pillars of the Earth and The First Tree. All of them can be added to the library permanently until the arrival of Hand of Fate 2 and Alien Isolation. The question is: what computer does it take to run The Creative Assembly and SEGA’s horror title? The answer, in the following lines.

minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (32bit)

Processor: 3.16Ghz Intel Core 2 Duo E8500

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: 1GB (AMD Radeon HD 5550 or Nvidia GeForce GT 430)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64bit)

Processor: AMD: Phenom II X4 955 – 4 Core, 3.2 GHz or Intel: Core 2 Quad Q9650 – 4 Core, 3.0 GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB (AMD GPU: AMD Radeon R9 200 Series or Nvidia GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX660)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Alien Isolation is a video game in which we play Amanda Ripley, the daughter of the mythical Lieutenant Ripley. As her mother, she will have to face the threat of the xenomorphs. She will be alone in the face of danger, so she must avoid at all costs that the creature detects her and catches her. Tension, terror and darkness, ingredients that combine to generate feelings of authentic anguish in the player.

Despite the multiple requests for a sequel, SEGA does not seem at the moment because of the work of taking the plunge. However, fans of the series will be able to enjoy Aliens: Fireteam (trailer in the header), a new cooperative multiplayer title.