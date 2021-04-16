Alien Isolation is one of the next free ones from the Epic Games Store

Alien Isolation: Continuing its distribution of free games, the Epic Games Store announced which will be its next titles delivered in the range: Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2.

If you are interested in adding both games to your library, simply access the Epic Games store between April 22nd and 29th, login and click the Get button. That way, you can access it whenever you want after that time.

Remember that, until next Thursday (22), you can download three games without paying anything: The First Tree, Ken Follet’s The Pillars of the Earth and Deponia: The Complete Journey.

So, did you like the next free game options from the Epic store? Leave your message in the space below for comments.