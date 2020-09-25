Alien Isolation: Check out the behind-the-scenes image

Jon McKellan, former graphic designer at The Creative Assembly and current founder of No Code Studio, shared a series of images and videos on his Twitter profile, presenting valuable material on Alien Isolation. With concept art and behind-the-scenes records, the documents chronicle part of the creative process of one of the most acclaimed survival horror of the century.

In one of his posts, the artist published a conceptual video that would initially be the introduction of the game, going back to the classic eighteenth century and the serrated look of old games.

So I discovered an old gmail account with a bunch of Alien Isolation related images and stuff I probably shouldn’t have: First up: the first attempt at the VHS style production company indents to open the game! I hate this now, but it did sow some seeds! pic.twitter.com/YQ7XuFmI3m — Jon McKellan (@jon_NoCode) September 22, 2020

“So, I discovered an old Gmail account with a lot of images related to Alien Isolation and other things I probably shouldn’t have. First: the first attempt by the producer to open the game in a VHS style! I hate it now, but planted some seeds! ”

One of the images reveals a tutorial script used to record the introduction of game commands, with the screen in the background, showing the first steps on the Sevastopol ship, where the Alien Isolation action takes place. Jon also showed an original VHS tape from Alien: The Eighth Passenger that was used as a basis for recording older effects.



