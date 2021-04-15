Alien Isolation between the two free games coming on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store selects the next two free titles in its promotion. Alien Isolation stands out. Know the dates of availability.

Epic Games Store reveals the next two free games for the month of April on PC. Alien Isolation and Hand of Fate 2 will remain at no additional cost between April 22 at 17:00 CET and on April 29 at the same time. Once they are activated you can add them to your library forever. They will be for you without paying a single euro. Users who missed the first arrival of Creative Assembly’s game will have one more chance to get hold of it.

Games available for free on the Epic Games Store until April 22

The two selected are preceded by a trio of games available from April 15. Deponia: The Complete Journey, Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth and The First Tree are chosen in the wave before Alien Isolation and Hand of Fate 2.

