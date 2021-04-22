Alien Isolation, among the free games on the Epic Games Store; how to download it on pc

Alien Isolation: The SEGA horror title will be available for one week, so it can be added to the library permanently.Epic Games Store continues to offer free titles week by week. In the past seven days, players have been able to download video games such as Deponia: The Complete Journey, The Pillars of the Earth, and The First Tree. However, the term has ended and they have just been replaced by two other games, Alien Isolation and Hand of Fate 2. Both can be obtained from now until April 29, at which time Idle Champions of the Forgotten will take over. Realms.

Alien Isolation is a harrowing horror video game set in the movie universe created by director Ridley Scott. On this occasion, players step into the shoes of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of the legendary lieutenant, star of the first four films. Years later, the threat of the xenomorphs continues, something that Amanda herself will live in her flesh. Will she be able to escape from the space station or will she die from the creature’s claws?

You can check the minimum and recommended PC requirements in this article.

If terror is not your thing, you can always play some cards in Hand of Fate 2, the title of cards that will accompany Alien Isolation for the next seven days. The funny thing is that this title transcends the cards and also offers intense combat in an epic fantasy world.

1.How to download them on PC

2.First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

3.If you do not have it, just register for free at this link

4.Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

5.Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

6.Activate the two-step verification process.

7.Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

8.Download the client in the following link

Now you can access your library and run the games!