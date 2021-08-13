Alien: FX Series To Debut Only in 2023

Alien: John Landgraf, president of the FX channel, said today (13) that the Alien series should debut in 2023. Without giving more information about the project, he just highlighted the enthusiasm of Noah Hawley, who is ahead of the project, for Scott Free Productions — producer of Ridley Scott, creator of the Alien franchise.

“It’s a great exercise in building a world,” said Landgraf. “Noah [Hawley], with the support of Scott Free Productions, is really up for it. We are doing well on this project, we are going very fast. I’m optimistic that this series will be released in 2023… But we want to do it the right way.”

Landgraf also made a point of stressing that, although Hawley has the creative freedom to explore the franchise’s universe, he will not stray from what has been presented so far.

“I think I was very conscious of the fact that there is a cinematic universe and while it has some flexibility, the aesthetic that was established by Ridley Scott and continued by James Cameron is part of that universe,” he said.

Despite this, Landgraf has previously said that the series “is not very far into our future” and that it would be “the first story of the Alien universe to be set on Earth”. Hawley also assured that the series “is not a Ripley story. She’s one of the great characters of all time and I think the story was told quite perfectly and I don’t want to mess with her.”