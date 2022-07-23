Alicia Silverstone jokes about her passion for gardening: “Sounds like a good idea.”

Gardening is free! Alicia Silverstone has proudly embraced a holistic, natural atmosphere — and there is nothing more natural than enjoying nature in the nude.

“I haven’t done this in ages, but it doesn’t seem like a bad idea! “,” the 45—year-old “Stupid” star signed an Instagram post on Friday, July 22, sharing a published clip in which she admitted that she was gardening naked. “Maybe little Alicia is up to something? 🤔 It might be worth trying this weekend 😂👀”.

Silverstone also added the hashtags “Proud Naked Gardener” and “No Shame” to her social media upload, as well as a kissing face emoji.

In the original recording, Silverstone appeared on the program “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in November 2003 and spoke in detail about her gardening classes.

“Sometimes I like to do a little work in the garden naked,” a graduate of the Babysitter Club told host Conan O’Brien at the time. “It’s a little thing we say in my house. I tell the dogs, “OK, it’s time to do gardening naked!” It makes it easier to move around, and then it gets hot [or you can] jump on a trampoline — it’s fun to jump on a trampoline naked, it’s fun to jump. naked in the pool, it’s cute.”

After the 59-year-old TV presenter questioned Silverstone’s decision to take care of her plants in her birthday suit, she admitted that she does not use heavy machinery or large scissors, but rather delicately works exclusively with her hands to take care of the leaves.

The Batman and Robin actress, who has a son Bear Blue, 11, from ex-husband Christopher Jareki, has been openly talking about her natural lifestyle for many years.

“I’m a natural mom, and I’m a loving mom,” Silverstone said during an appearance on the Ellen Fisher podcast earlier this month. “I believe in love, I believe in nature, and our society is afraid of nature and love.”

Both the author of Kind Mama and the Bear adhere to a strict vegan diet, which she has constantly praised over the years.

“I’ve never had to raise my voice to a Bear,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019. “I can just say no, thank you, and we respect each other and listen to each other. In many ways it’s because he’s not… in many ways it’s parenting, but in many ways it’s food. When your child feels good, he behaves well.”

Silverstone added: “He eats cabbage almost every day. And he eats Chinese cabbage, and he eats cabbage, and he has brown rice and quinoa.”