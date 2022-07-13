Alicia Silverstone Joins Her First Horror TV Show And I’m Out Buggin’

Although there were some pretty dark performances early in her career, from 1993’s The Crush to Aerosmith’s music videos, 90s icon Alicia Silverstone is definitely better known for her hilarious comedic performances. (And I pretty much consider her infamous Batgirl role in that category, all things considered). the cast of the second season of “American Horror Stories”.

As much as it would be great to see Alicia Silverstone join other horror TV projects like “Fear the Walking Dead” or the upcoming season of “Ghosts…” from Mike Flanagan, there’s something perfect about the actress immersing herself in this genre along with “American Horror Story.” creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchak. So far, the pair have had more success than misses in the AHS franchise, and while it would obviously be preferable for Silverstone to join the mothership series for a role in the full season (or roles, given how the Double Feature turned out). beggars can’t choose. I will. Take. This.

Given how secretive the AHS franchise is when it comes to what fans can expect, it’s perhaps not at all surprising that we don’t yet know how Silverstone will play in the upcoming anthologized season of American Horror Stories and how many episodes she will appear in. q. The news of her joining the cast was made public via the show’s Twitter feed, with a video preview of the first wave of confirmed cast members for the second season. Is Silverstone the only big name mentioned? As if!! We have Bella Thorne, Judith Light and others on the way.

Before that, though, check out the list of returning franchise stars below, there’s no sign yet of whether Season 1 AHS fanatic Noah Cyrus or Paris Jackson will return.:

Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Gritham, Denis O’Hara, Gabourey Sidibe

Both “American Crime Story” veteran Cody Fern and The Prom’s Nico Gritham were involved in the first season of “American Horror Stories,” and both also appeared in one or more seasons of the flagship horror series. Considering that Fern’s career in AHS began with a living Antichrist, it’s always interesting to see what roles he gets. Meanwhile, “New Girl” veteran Max Greenfield previously appeared in “Hotel” in a particularly rough role, while Gabourey Sidibe was a guest star in four seasons, and in three of those seasons her charming heroine Queenie. Finally, Denis O’Hara has starred or appeared in six of the ten seasons of American Horror Story to date, and almost always in truly disturbing roles.

Below are all the newcomers who joined the second season of American Horror Stories.

Derrick Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Kristin Froset, Madison Isman, Dominic Jackson, Judith Light, Marissa Menendez, Raven Scott, Sarah Silva, Alicia Silverstone, Kayla Drew Simmons, Kianna Simon, Bella Thorne, Anthony De La Torre, Houston, Jax Towe, Quvenzhane Wallis.

As exciting as this squad is, it’s nice to know that there are even more discoveries ahead. Let’s all agree that Twisty actor John Carroll Lynch should return once again, as he is as big a highlight as in these shows.

The second season of American Horror Stories marks one of Hulu’s biggest July debuts, so be sure to watch its premiere on Thursday, July 21, as part of the FX on Hulu program. While waiting for new casting updates, check out our TV program for 2022 to find out what other horror stories will appear in the summer and later.