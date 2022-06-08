Alicia Keys says Queen Elizabeth II Asked for “Every Song” After Negative Reaction to “Empire State of Mind”

What does the monarch want! Alicia Keys reacted to the negative reaction about her setlist for “Party at the Palace” and said that Queen Elizabeth II chose all the songs herself.

“An epic night on the anniversary!! Celebration of the Queen and all Queens!!!!!” The 41-year-old Grammy winner wrote on Instagram on Monday, June 6, along with a behind-the-scenes video from the concert. “For your information: each song was commissioned personally by the Queen. Even the EMPIRE!!

Some commentators wondered why Keys decided to perform “Empire State of Mind” at the celebration of the platinum anniversary of the 96-year-old royal family, when the song is definitely dedicated to the United States and, in particular, New York. The singer of “If I Ain’t Got You” included this melody in her party at the palace on Saturday, June 4, along with “Girl on Fire” and “Superwoman”.

The Queen missed the concert due to ongoing “discomfort” after Trooping the Colour, but according to Keys, she still played an important role in planning the event. “Telling the boys that the queen asked for the songs I sing,” the pianist said in the clip, sitting in the back of a golf cart with her sons Egypt, 11, and Genesis, 7, whom she shares with husband Swizz. Bitz. “And they said:”You can’t refuse the queen.””

Egypt jokingly added: “You can’t refuse the queen. It’s illegal here!”

Although Elizabeth had to miss several events during the anniversary, she was still very pleased with the outcome of the celebration dedicated to her 70th anniversary on the English throne.

“The anniversary exceeded the Queen’s expectations and even more,” an insider told Us Weekly after the events wrapped up on Sunday, June 5. their love, appreciation and support.”

The four-day event began on Thursday, June 2, with the Trooping the Colour event, where the sovereign was photographed enjoying the festivities on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess Kate and her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess. Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also present.

We later confirmed that the Queen would miss the Thanksgiving service in her honor at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3, but she unexpectedly showed up on Sunday after the anniversary pageant.

“The Queen was disappointed that she could not attend all the events,” the source added, noting that the monarch “is still sharp as a whip,” although her “occasional mobility” caused her problems. Nevertheless, Elizabeth “enjoyed every second of the show” that she managed to see.