Alice in Borderland Season 2: Release Date and Story Update

After the shocking premiere on Netflix of the first season of the Japanese series Alice in Borderland, it remained on the list of the 10 best programs of the streaming giant, in fact, fans did not hesitate to ask for a second installment, something that confirmed the platform in December 2020. However, here is what is known about its release date and history.

On December 24, 2020, the Netflix Asia website revealed a small teaser confirming the second season of Alice in Borderland, something that caused a great sensation among fans who watched the show. However, more than a year has passed and a release date has not been confirmed, something that is changing little by little.

Alice in Borderland season 2 is currently in production, but a short interview with the stars of the show reveals the release date of the new installment, revealing that its release schedule will be in December. of 2022.

The date is followed by the word “zensekai”, which means “the whole world”. This indicates, then, that its launch will not be exclusive to Japan, but for all Netflix platform subscribers worldwide. Recall that the first installment premiered first in Japan, a month later it reaches all the countries of the streaming giant.

According to the information that has been revealed in the interviews, the show will feature the same cast that managed to survive in the final episodes of the first season, Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya who play the skilled player Ryohei Arisu and the talented Yuzuha Usagi, due to its great importance in the history of the series. Season 2 is also expected to feature Shuntaro Chishiya actor Nijiro Murakami, Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina, and Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann Rizuna.

Alice in Borderland season 2 plot

Both Arisu and his closest friend in the game, Yuzuha Usagi, survive the events of Season 1. It is revealed in the closing moments that Mira Kano, who initially comes across as a helpful presence, is one of the architects behind the events. games and takes pleasure in the death of its participants. But, Arisu will then move on to the next stage of the competition relying on some of his fellow competitors other than Usagi, something that could be brought forward to the end of the show in the next installment.

According to fans of the show’s manga, Alice in Borderland season 2 is estimated to cover the events of the remaining 64 chapters of the manga, which means that the Netflix platform in Japan could include the series finale in this new installment. or try to extend the story to see the reaction of the viewers and prepare for another season.