Alice in Borderland: Season 2 ordered by Netflix

Merry Christmas ! Netflix announces the renewal of Alice in Borderland for a season 2, the games will get tougher …

Alice in Borderland on Netflix tells the story of people stuck in a video game, forced to do the worst to survive. Upon its release, the Japanese manga-inspired series was a hit. The proof, it is still in the top of the most viewed content, more than a week after it was put online. If the cliffhanger necessarily left the door open for future episodes, Netflix was surely waiting to collect the opinions of subscribers to decide whether or not it ordered a second season. Well, good news, the suspense will have been short-lived because the platform has just announced the preparation of a season 2! What to expect

Arisu & Usagi managed to survive the ultimate test of The Beach, while learning more details about the organizers of this game. Mira could be one of the masters of the game, but it is doubtful that she is the one. who actually has the cards in hand. Now that the remaining participants have collected all the numbers, they will now have to play for the figures (the jack, the queen, the king), which is bound to be expected at a higher level. If several clues seen in Alice in Borderland could tease a release of season 2 in 2021, Netflix is ​​content to say that the sequel will be put online “soon”.



