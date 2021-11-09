Alice In Borderland: Season 2 Gets Netflix Update; Look!

Alice in Borderland fans have gone a long time without hearing about the continuation of the series, but a Season 2 update was released during Netflix Festival Japan 2021, which brought a quick preview of the live-action sequel.

Alice in Borderland debuted in December 2020 on the streaming platform and reached the top 10 most viewed, a milestone for live-action as an adaptation genre.

Here’s what to expect from Season 2 of Alice in Borderland — still no release date on Netflix.

Alice in Borderland: What to Expect from Season 2 of the Show?

After the confirmation of the 2nd season of Alice in Borderland by Netflix, expectations for the release began. However, the most we know so far is that the sequel will be released in 2022, but with no fixed date.

In the video shown during Netflix Festival Japan 2021, Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, who play Arisu and Usagi, respectively, talk a little about their characters and the quest for the escape they both have been waiting for. In addition, they comment on how hard they are working to maintain the pattern established with the first season.

It is important to remember that the story is based on the manga developed by Aso Haro and is centered on the life of Arisu, a young man who ends up getting stuck in an alternate reality in Tokyo. In the new version, the city is always empty and he has to go through several dangerous games to keep living. He does everything he can to survive, and in the meantime, he still has to think of ways to get home safely.

The manga was officially finished in 2016.