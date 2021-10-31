Alice In Borderland And Other Series For Those Who Liked Round 6

Round 6 is the most watched series on Netflix of all time. More than 111 million users have seen the South Korean work in which people with financial difficulties are invited to compete for a billionaire prize in survival games like potato chips 1, 2, 3.

Despite Netflix’s success and interest in continuing the franchise, Round 6 creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has announced that he still has no plans to make a second season. But those who liked the deadly competition set in a dystopian setting can check out other series options.

Check out six tips for marathoning!

1. Liar Game

The Japanese series Liar Game was released on television in 2007; the relaunch on Netflix gave way to the narrative based on the manga of the same name. The work follows the life of young Nao, who is attracted by a dangerous game in which each participant receives a large sum of money and must manipulate the other players to hand over their prizes.

Mind games provide a plot full of twists, which spawned four seasons and a Korean spin-off. The original manga was one of the initial inspirations for Round 6.

2. Alice in Borderland

Based on a manga of the same name, Netflix’s Japanese sci-fi series tells the story of a group of young people who were transported to an alternate version of Tokyo to play games with riddles and codes to secure credits and earn extra life. . Otherwise, they are summarily executed.

The work is a retelling of Alice in Wonderland, by Lewis Carroll. Even being in live-action, the series has effects that make the plot look like a comic book, with stylized characters, in addition to exaggerated reactions.

3. The 100

After a disaster caused by a nuclear war that destroyed virtually the entire planet, some survivors live in space stations orbiting the Earth. As resources are scarce, all crimes committed by people over 18 are punishable by death by ejection into the space vacuum, regardless of severity; minors are held in juvenile prisons.

After discovering a flaw in the life support system, 100 teenage prisoners are declared expendable and sent back to Earth a century after the nuclear apocalypse. The series’ seven seasons on Netflix chronicle the encounter of space envoys with the tribal and warrior societies that came to inhabit the planet.

4. 3%

The first Brazilian original series on Netflix presents a post-apocalyptic future in which the planet’s population is separated into two regions. Most people live in extreme poverty and lack resources such as water, food and technology on the continent. Only a small group has the privilege of living in a place full of opportunity and comfort called Maralto.

To live in better conditions, when they turn 20, young people need to participate in a rigorous selection called Process, with physical and intellectual tests that are not always fair. Only 3% are approved. Therefore, those who are against the established system are looking for alternatives to sabotage Maralto.

5. Omniscient

From the same 3% team, Onisciente is another Brazilian series set in a dystopian world. Inspired by the literary concept of Big Brother, coined by George Orwell in 1984, the story deals with a technology company that is responsible for monitoring people in a city 24 hours with mini-drones, in order to catch them committing crimes and infractions.

The system’s promise is to substantially reduce crimes and guarantee punishment in all cases. Everything looks perfect until a former employee mysteriously dies and his daughter, who participates in a trainee selection process at the security company, begins to discover that the system is flawed.

6. Panic

The series is based on the book Panic, by Lauren Oliver, and mixes Hunger Games elements with horror. The plot shows young people from a small town in the United States who participate in crazy and dangerous tests in their last year of school to compete for prizes in money that make it possible to escape from the place where they live.

Amazon Prime Video’s exclusive series has a storyline in which gamers face their greatest fears and are pushed to the limit to take risks. Panic’s first season failed to meet the public’s expectations and ended with a very conclusive narrative arc, reasons pointed out for the non-renewal of the work. But it’s still a series worth watching.