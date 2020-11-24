Alice Braga shared the new episode of the series

The production of season 5 of Queen of the South seems to be marching perfectly, as has been announced by Teresa Mendoza’s actress, Alice Braga, on her Instagram account.

Popular actress Alice Braga shared a video of her getting ready to go on set. In the video, she can be seen looking in the mirror while receiving her outfits for episode four of the new season.

“Okay, I don’t normally make videos like this because I’m shy but hippy.”

“But yeah, we’re about to shoot season five and I’m about to put on my costumes for episode four.

The behind-the-scenes video came after Alice shared a snapshot of her meeting with James. Actor Peter landed in New Orleans earlier this month to return to filming after Covid-19 suspended production.

Until now, it is not known exactly how the development will be for James and Teresa in the fifth season of Queen of the South, but everything indicates that James will have a new opportunity for the moment.

Let’s remember what the executive producer of the series Dailyn Rodríguez said about James Rodríguez, that for this season the character will be there and they will not kill him.

For now, an exact date for Queen of the South season 5 has not been revealed, but it is rumored that we could be seeing a small teaser in late 2020.



