Alice Braga reveals problems for Teresa Mendoza

The series Queen of the South or “The Queen of the South”, is in production for its season 5 for the Netflix platform, while its main actress, Alice Braga, reveals the following.

Actress Alice Braga has recently revealed some secrets about how the new series will begin after the astonishing suspense left by the fourth season of Queen of the South.

Recall that at the end of the fourth season of “The Queen of the South”, we saw the sudden return of James Valdez (Peter Gadiot), to give Teresa a warning of danger.

For this reason, Teresa Mendoza’s actress, Alice Braga, reveals the problems that her character will have to face for season 5 of Queen of the South.

“I can’t joke too much. They will kill me if I do it! ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU41aYFl85y/?utm_source=ig_embed

“But definitely, what I can say is that Teresa is going to get in a lot of trouble. She is becoming the boss. ”

Unfortunately the details that the actress announced were not as many as many fans expected, but, without a doubt, she is ensuring that Teresa Mendoza will have many problems.

The production of Queen of the South for its season 5 has begun, it is estimated that the Netflix platform is releasing the season for the end of February or March 2021.



