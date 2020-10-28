Algorithm dismisses drivers and Uber will be sued

The Drivers & Couriers Union App (something like the Messengers & Drivers Union by App, or ADCU) is suing Uber in a Dutch court for dismissing and blocking drivers on its platform through its algorithm without allowing them to present a defense.

The complaint was based on Article 22 of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which states that “data subjects should not be imposed an exclusively automated decision when there is a significant or similar legal effect”.

Uber, however, claims that all processes went through human review by a specialized team before the shutdowns – but even so, it denied drivers the opportunity to defend themselves.

No appeal

ADCU, for its part, says that “in each case, drivers were dismissed after Uber said its systems had detected fraudulent activity by the individuals concerned. Drivers deny that they were involved in any fraud, and Uber never made such a complaint to the police. Uber has never given drivers access to any of the alleged evidence against them, nor has it given them the opportunity to challenge or even appeal the ban decision. ”

TechCrunch asked Uber if the same specialized team the company claims to have reviewed the case of the four dismissed drivers (three British and one Portuguese) also does so in all cases where its algorithm identified fraudulent activity, but there was no response.



