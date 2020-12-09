Algae structures called ” sea snow ” on the sea bottoms will be examined.

Although phytoplankton, known as algae, play a key role in natural cycles, these creatures transform into energy using CO2 and sunlight. Algae structures will be examined in the new study.

Although phytoplankton, known as algae, play a key role in natural cycles, these creatures produce energy using CO2 and sunlight. For the new research, the researchers focused on algae found in the sea bottoms, called “marine snow”, that is, dead and living the last stages of their life.

Special robots and techniques

Stating that algae have a very important place in the carbon cycle, just like plants on land, the research team explains that when the aforementioned creatures die, carbon-rich particles move towards the bottom of the ocean and this creates an appearance as if it is snowing and creates the same snowball landscape at the bottom of the ocean.

The researchers state that bio-optical sensors, robotic buoys and various diving boats will be used at the bottom of the sea to closely examine and understand what they call the biological carbon pump, which describes the journey of carbon from the atmosphere to the ocean. It is stated that the studies for the new research will start and will end on January 16, 2021.



