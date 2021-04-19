Alfred Molina confirms his Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Alfred Molina: The actor who played Doc Ock in the sequel to Sam Raimi says he will return to the MCU after the end of his previous film with Tobey Maguire.Surprising statements come from actor Alfred Molina about his return as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home if we take into account the secrecy of this type of blockbuster and everything that includes Marvel Studios. So much so, that after the announcement by several renowned American media about the presence of Doc Ock from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy in the new installment of Spider-Man in the UCM, it is now the actor himself who assures without hesitation who will play the same villain in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home; he has commented so in a recent interview with the medium Variety.

Is the Spiderverse coming to the MCU?

And it is that months ago the presence of another villain from the second Spider-Man saga was also announced in the cinema in the new installment of Spidey in the UCM with Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, with subsequent publication erased by the actor himself. Now it is not about rumors or leaks, but Alfred Molina himself confirms the famous character of him in the next installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

“It was wonderful. It was very interesting to come back after 17 years to play the same role, considering that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a beard, crow’s feet and a slightly dubious lower back, “says the actor after participate in the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home, remember, already concluded and in the post-production phase with a view to its theatrical release this coming December.

According to Molina, his character will return directly from the end of Spider-Man 2 and his supposed death and redemption in said film; so much so, that the actor assures that he spoke with Jon Watts about how they would make Doctor Octopus himself return; the director responded with a “in this universe nobody really dies.” Molina also admits to having doubts about his return after so long, now 67, and how he would look on screen. The director simply said, “Have you seen what we’ve done with Bob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?” in reference to digital rejuvenation.

Do these statements confirm the arrival of the Spiderverse to the UCM?