Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals What He Wants to Change as a DWTS Co-Host

Alfonso Ribeiro has been named the new co-host of the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars alongside Tyra Banks, and now he’s revealing what he wants to change about the show when he takes on his new role. In the fall, the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars makes an unprecedented transition from ABC to Disney+. Alfonso, best known for his role as Carlton Banks in the TV series “The Prince of Beverly Hills” and the host of the program “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, joins his longtime girlfriend Tyra, who was severely criticized as the host of the show for two. years.

In 2020, fans were outraged when Tyra replaced Tom Bergeron, who hosted “Dancing with the Stars” for 28 seasons, and Erin Andrews, who was one of the hosts of seasons 18-28. With her excessive costumes and inconvenient on-air time, Tyra faced the wrath of fans who didn’t think she was the best person to host the show. The addition of Alfonso, who won the 19th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2014 with his professional dance partner Whitney Carson, may be a welcome change, as he has experience hosting the show itself.

In an interview with People, Alfonso talked about the change he would like to make when he takes over the reins as a co-host. He said he was “very excited” to be on stage with Tyra and the rest of the cast, and it was “very special” for him to “be part of this family again.” Alfonso explained that the dancers are his friends and they really hang out together and talk outside of the show. Therefore, he shared: “My goal is to return the feeling of happiness and fun, as well as the family atmosphere that I have always felt this show.”

Alfonso went on to say that he wanted to make friends with all the participants of Dancing with the Stars this year and allow himself to sit and talk with them. His plan is: “After their dance, I want to get sincere and sincere feelings from them, make people laugh and make them smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious. be light, cheerful and joyful.” Alfonso also shared that he and Tyra have known each other since high school, and they worked together during Tyra’s first acting job in The Fresh Prince of Beverly Hills. He said he thought it would be nice for them to work together again “and have fun and have fun on this stage. Smile, laugh and fun for everyone.”

Alfonso’s goal of bringing some levity and laughter back to Dancing with the Stars will be a welcome change. The show is meant to be entertaining, and after each episode, fans should feel happy, not disappointed or angry. Although it’s a competitive show, there’s no need to take it so seriously. Alfonso will be a breath of fresh air as the co-host of Dancing with the Stars.