Alfonso Ribeiro joins Dancing with the Stars as co-host Tyra Banks: “I’m thrilled to be officially joining this friendly family”

Carlton Banks is back on the dance floor, but not in the way you think! Alfonso Ribeiro will co-host the upcoming 31st season of Dancing with the Stars with Tyra Banks, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air graduate has announced.

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I’m thrilled to be officially joining this close—knit family again as a co-host,” the 50-year-old Season 19 winner said in a press release. Thursday, July 14th. “Tyra and I have a long-standing friendship that I hope will resonate with all fans at home when we start the new season on Disney+.”

For her part, the 48-year-old supermodel admired her new co-host, whom she has known for several decades.

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19, and he always makes me smile when I see him,” said Banks, who played with Ribeiro in eight episodes of The Fresh Prince in 1993. “Having such a cheerful old friend as a co-host warms my heart. Making fun of him live will be a lot of fun!”

It is noteworthy that the couple will host the first season of DWTS on Disney+, which will premiere in the fall. In April, the transition of the dance competition was announced, making the 31st season the first in the history of the show that was not broadcast on ABC.

“We’re going to be the first live competition show in the United States and we’re going to be on Disney+ and it’s really exciting,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared on her Instagram story at the time. “Dancing with the Stars” has always been a bit of a trailblazer. Not much, but you know who knew? Ballroom dancing, when was it?

Longtime professional Cheryl Burke was also thrilled with the move, telling Us Weekly that the move to streaming is “an exciting new chapter for the show and for the streaming world in general.”

“I’m excited about the possibilities of the show on Disney+ and dream about how we’re going to make quick changes and make changes without commercial breaks!” said 38-year-old Burke. “I think it’s great that we will have an opportunity for potential new fans to discover us and find out that this change will give our loyal fans over the past 30 seasons something they are looking forward to. Just imagine what Disney Night will look like on DWTS now?!

In addition to Ribeiro and Banks, other DWTS favorites heading to Disney+ in season 31 are judges Len Goodman, Inaba, 54, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.