Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez collects 400,000 users to watch

It may seem like too simple and repetitive a game to be that successful, but it does. Among Us (in Spanish means between us) is played by tens of millions of people and consists of discovering who the impostors are among the crew of a special ship.

Up to 10 people can start a game in which they must complete different tasks to repair the aircraft, but two of them are tasked with sabotaging the arrangements and assassinating the rest of the players without being discovered.

The moment of greatest tension is when a death is reported and everyone begins to accuse each other of being the impostor.

Finally, a vote defines who will be expelled from the spaceship and, many times, the blame falls on an innocent.

The game was launched in 2018, but in 2020 it reached a success that attracted youtubers, celebrities, athletes and even the Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The invitation

“Does anyone want to play Among Us with me?” Wrote the 30-year-old congresswoman, known as AOC by her initials.

Ocasio-Cortez, who in 2018 became the youngest woman elected to the United States Congress in history, acknowledged that she did not know the game, but that “it seems a lot of fun.”

She streamed the games she played through the Twitch platform and achieved an audience of more than 400,000 viewers.

AOC streamed their games on Twitch.

Of course, the situation that the United States is going through in the face of the November 3 elections was not left out and AOC took the opportunity to promote the vote before the hundreds of thousands who saw it play Among Us.

Analysts considered that this served to promote the Democratic candidate Joe Biden among the youngest who will be able to vote for the first time.

“I think it’s a very smart way to raise awareness about voting before elections, especially among the notoriously hard-to-reach Gen Z,” explains Louise Shorthouse, games industry analyst at Omdia.

The analyst said that the maneuver worked and that “it seems genuine.”

She added that another politician with different characteristics would have it more difficult.

For his part, Mitchell Robertson, from the University of Oxford, highlights the “organic” connection that the congresswoman has with the young generations.

“What’s impressive about AOC is not simply that she’s a strong and articulate advocate for the Democratic message, it’s that she’s able to credibly speak directly to millennials using platforms like Twitch,” he said.



