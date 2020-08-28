Alexandre Dumas: French writer celebrates with Doodle

Alexandre Dumas, one of the most important writers of the 19th century, is being honored with a Google Doodle, this Friday (28).

The search engine’s home page displays an animation that makes reference to the most famous works of the novelist. Born in France in 1802, Dumas Davys de la Pailletiere is the author of several books known worldwide, such as “The Three Musketeers” and “The Count of Monte Cristo”. The animation can be viewed on the PC browser and on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones in several countries, including Brazil.

Google chose today’s date for the publication of Doodle because of the anniversary celebration of the publication of the first chapter of the book “The Count of Monte Cristo”, in the Parisian newspaper “Les Journal des Débats”, on August 27, 1884. The novel deals with the story of a sailor unjustly imprisoned for a crime he did not commit and was released over two years.

Doodle art was created by designer Matt Cruickshank and has a slideshow format. The sequence includes seven images. In the first, the illustrator portrayed Alexandre Dumas and made some references to his most famous works, such as the Musketeers’ hat. In the following animations, he tells a little about the plot of “The Count of Monte Cristo”, as if it were a comic book. The last drawing leads to the search for “Alexandre Dumas” on Google, for those who want to know more about the author’s history.



