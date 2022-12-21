Alexandra Daddario’s New TV Show Will Now Be Even Easier to Watch, and There’s More Good News

As one of the most stylish and attention-grabbing celebrities, Alexandra Daddario has a fan base that flocks to any new project in which she is the center of attention. And while fans of “White Lotus” are theorizing about her potential return to the hit HBO in the third season, the actress is preparing for her last outing in the horror genre for the upcoming adaptation of AMC+ “Mayfair Witches” by Ann Rice. The hype around the supernatural thriller is already high thanks to the critical and audience recognition associated with the first season of “Interview with the Vampire” on AMC, and the network is clearly striving to double this potential popularity. AMC Networks has announced that Daddario’s new charming show will now receive a wider premiere run across the entire spectrum of linear channels, as well as a special feature film to further increase interest.

Mayfair Witches Premiere Update

There are just over two weeks left before the debut of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches on AMC+, and a simulcast on AMC is already planned, and the company announced that it is now preparing for a full-fledged “world premiere” for Sunday, January 8. The new series, the second project set in the Anne Rice Immortal universe, is now intended for the entire spectrum of AMC Networks platforms, both in linear and digital form:

Television (January 8): AMC, AMC+, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WEtv.

Streaming (January 12): Flinching, Sundance Now, Acord, ALLBLK

Earlier in 2022, Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” debuted and held its place as the No. 2 new drama this year on ad-supported cable television, and also became AMC+’s biggest debut. Given that the latest seasons for past enduring hits “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul” are also being released this year, there is an innate need to empower anything and everything that works well, so perhaps it’s not surprising that all participants want more eyes on Alexandra. Rowan Mayfair Daddario.

Dan McDermott, President of AMC Studios and President of AMC Networks Entertainment, shared the following statement related to the big news:

“The Witches of Mayfair” by Ann Rice is an insanely fascinating series in our developing universe “Immortal Ann Rice” with an amazing creative team and cast led by Alexandra Daddario in the role of the unforgettable Rowan Mayfair. We want to give this series as wide a run as possible on all five of our national networks, especially just a few months after the first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which was so well received by viewers and critics.

The first season of eight episodes will focus on Rowan Daddario, a smart and quick-witted neurosurgeon who discovers that she is going to continue the bloodline of witches. Not that accepting the existence of a supernatural being will be an easy feat, as Rowan’s struggle to adapt to her powers will be combined with the struggle against the evil force that has been causing her family problems for centuries. It will also star Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, Beth Grant, Tongayi Chirisa, Annabeth Gish and others.

The new Mayfair Witches Companion Special is now being broadcast

AMC is not currently recruiting Chris Hardwick to host any Talking Dead-style aftershows, but the network has announced that Ann Rice’s Mayfair Witches will be preceded by a brand new one-shot documentary All of Them Witches. The one-hour special will take a closer look at the history of witchcraft and witch hunts in American history, and shed light on modern practices and educational efforts.

Experts such as the author of “The Wakening of the Witch” Pam Gorssman, Hoodwitch businesswoman Bree Luna, “The Oracle of Los Angeles” Amanda Yates Garcia and Curly Velasquez from Buzzfeed will take part in the special issue. Directed by Mona Panchal.

All of Them Witches is currently available for streaming on AMC+ from Wednesday, December 21, which is especially typical for the winter solstice. Meanwhile, those waiting to watch on AMC itself will need to tune in on Monday, January 2, at 22:00 ET.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will debut on Sunday, January 8, at 21:00 Korean time. ET. And, again, you can find it on AMC, AMC+, IFC, BBC America, SundanceTV and WEtv. Go to our TV premiere schedule for 2023 to find out what other new and returning shows are being prepared.