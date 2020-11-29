Alexander Ludwig left a door open for Bjorn in the sequel

We’ve already covered a few decades in all six Vikings seasons, but fans will experience a huge leap forward in time when Valhalla picks up 100 years after the events of the original series.

Given the timing and some of the characters involved, Valhalla likely spelled out the end of the Viking age, which is also appropriate given that the show is named after the mystical hall that Viking warriors believed they would go to after their deaths. .

Vikings fans fell in love with Katheryn Winnick and her son on the Alexander Ludwig series. Their renditions of the legendary shield maiden Lagertha and the mighty son of the legendary Ragnar Lodbrok (Travis Fimmel), but they shouldn’t expect them to be dressed in armor again for the new spinoff.

Anyway, Alexander Ludwig, who played Bjorn Ironside, said that perhaps in his personal life he did not close the door of the franchise and was excited at the idea of ​​being able to participate.

“This might not be the end of my time with Bjorn. While I am far from the Netflix spinoff series, I know there have been conversations about the possibility of making movies about it. And I think there are many more stories that can be done. count on this show. There is so much incredible history in Viking culture, who knows? ”

Of course, the fact that Valhalla takes place 100 years after the iconic drama would make it difficult for Bjorn to appear as more than some kind of vision. However, there is nothing to stop Alexander Ludwig from appearing in the future if the Viking story continues to be told.



