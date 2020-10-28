Alexander Dreymon, Good News for Season 5 Fans

The streaming platform Netflix premiered season 4 of the historical drama The Last Kingdom on April 26, 2020 and renewed it for a fifth installment in July.

However, season 5 of The Last Kingdom has not started production due to the situation of the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic, which represents an obstacle for work on the film set to start normally.

Despite the fact that the production of the new installment of The Last Kingdom has not started, Uhtred fans can rest assured that the filming of the fifth season of the Netflix platform historical drama series will soon continue.

In this regard, the team and cast of The Last Kingdom are currently preparing to return to the film set in Hungary, as recently revealed by Radio Times.

According to the media outlet, the production of season 5 of The Last Kingdom should begin before the end of 2020 under strict safety and prevention regulations against COVID-19. In this regard, actor Alexander Dreymon told the Radio Times the following:

“We will start towards the end of the year, of course under very strict COVID-19 guidelines. We can consider ourselves lucky to be able to work at this time. The previous seasons were filmed in Hungary, where it will also be filmed again ”.

Likewise, Dreymon also commented to the medium that in addition to the pandemic, there is another problem to be solved to start filming season 5 of The last Kingdom, This is what the interpreter of Uhtred said:

“We have the problem that Uhtred is technically 54 years old and in the end he has 60 years on the books. That’s a problem because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without making it look strange? We are working on it…”



