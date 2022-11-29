Alexander-Arnold Shows England WhatThey Are Missing in an Impressive Training Video

Gareth Southgate has not used Trent Alexander-Arnold in any of the World Cup matches in England, and the Liverpool right-back demonstrates his throwing abilities in several videos posted on his Twitter page on Monday.

As expected, Alexander-Arnold had to settle for a role on the bench in Qatar, and he was not even considered as a second-half substitute in England’s lackluster 0-0 win against the USA on Friday.

Kieran Trippier played the full 90 minutes in both of England’s matches at the tournament, while Alexander-Arnold is expected to be sidelined again in the final group game of the Three Lions with Wales on Tuesday.

And in his latest tweet, Alexander-Arnold reminded the English fans what they are missing by demonstrating their incredible throwing abilities in four training videos.

The footage shows how the 66th number of Liverpool receives the ball on the edge of the penalty area, and then expressively strikes past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

His first two shots hit the top left corner of the goal before Alexander-Arnold switches the ball.

His third effort rattles off the underside of the post and inwards before he picks the same corner with his left foot to wrap things up. An insane ability.

He celebrates his fourth goal by running over to celebrate with Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham, and the pair seem to be inseparable in Qatar.

The videos only reinforce the distrust that Southgate continues to ignore Alexander-Arnold.

The fact that he could not take the field against the USA in a game in which England could not create almost any chances seems completely farcical.

Southgate also overlooked Phil Foden, another English talent of the generation.

While Alexander-Arnold is not thrilled with the lack of game action, Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be too disappointed as the right-back has not played a single match since the Reds’ win over Southampton on November 12.

Your loss, Gareth!