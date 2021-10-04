Alexa Offer Week: Smart Speakers, Fire TV Stick, Light Bulbs and More

Amazon started the month of October by offering the public deep discounts in the smart home category. Today (04) the Alexa Offers Week has started, and you can buy an Echo Do 3 for $219.00 or a smart light bulb for less than $60.00.

The action is valid until October 10th and is already available on the website. In the catalog there is enough variety to make your home automated, with smart sockets, security cameras, various types of lamps and, of course, the smart speaker with Alexa.

We have separated some interesting options for you to enjoy, such as the new Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot 4 and the 2nd Generation of Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8. Check it out:

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

Echo Dot 4th Generation

Echo Show 5 2nd Generation

Echo Show 8 2nd Generation