Alexa now translates in real time on Echo devices

As of Monday (14), Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, offers live translations of conversations between people who speak different languages. Available on Echo devices – and, for now, restricted to the United States – the feature supports translation between English and French, German, Hindi, Italian, Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese.

After a translation session is started, Alexa is able to automatically identify the language being spoken, and starts translating both sides of the conversation, according to a post published today on the Amazon blog. For this, the assistant will use Amazon Translate, a neural machine translation service that offers fast, high quality and accessible translation.

The new feature, called Live Translation, uses not only Amazon Translate, but several other existing systems, such as automatic speech recognition (ASR) and Alexa’s text-to-speech system, with the general architecture and Machine Learning models optimized for conversation-translation.

Amazon Translate helps Alexa become popular

While the availability of this new feature is currently limited to Echo devices in the U.S., Alexa could, according to Amazon, launch the enhancement worldwide in a matter of days, since Amazon Translate is compatible with all languages ​​in which the assistant is available.

Alexa’s ability to answer questions has increased in all languages, but especially in those she has learned in more recent times, such as Hindi and Portuguese.

During this learning process, Amazon Translate helped Alexa to become globally known by allowing it to offer a wide range of languages, and can better answer a wide range of questions. To end a translation session, just say: “Alexa, stop



