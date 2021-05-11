Alexa ‘Little Smart’ Angered Jeff Bezos At The Beginning Of The Project

Alexa: No technology is born ready for use, this is a fact, especially when it involves as many variables as those contemplated by virtual assistants. With Alexa, from Amazon, it was no different, and despite the range of tasks it is able to perform today, it has already been the target of attacks, including by the teams that created it. Jeff Bezos, for example, made an unusual request. “Shoot yourself in the head,” he reportedly said at the height of his irritation a few years ago.

Brad Stone, author of the book Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire, released this Tuesday ( 11), still without translation into Portuguese. According to him, everything happened while the tool was just a project, the Doppler. When reviewing the billionaire’s interactions with Alexa, engineers thought that everything would be discontinued.

In fact, the complaint would not be an exclusive reaction by Bezos. Still according to Stone, hundreds of employees were not happy with the assistant’s “lack of intelligence”. For example, a manager, responsible for filling out weekly spreadsheets indicating the questions he would have asked her and what answers he received, stated that the resource hardly met his needs.

Another “guinea pig” was emphatic in saying that devices that carried it were “doomed” because it “did not work well.” Fortunately, they managed the situation.

Sweat and ingenuity

Since its launch in 2014, Amazon has marketed more than 100 million devices with Alexa – a consumption that skyrocketed during the covid-19 pandemic, a time when they became essential for many people.

Currently, the assistant also offers information about the new coronavirus and participates in mental health actions.