It is Christmas week, and both social networks and everything else are decked out for the occasion. And although they are not the typical holidays that we would like to experience due to the current situation we have, it is still Christmas, and as such it is noted. We already saw yesterday how to put a Christmas hat on WhatsApp, TikTok and other apps. And today we bring you what Alexa and Amazon have prepared for these days.

“Alexa, I want to talk to Santa Claus”

If you have an Amazon Echo, a Fire TV or any other device that is compatible with Amazon’s AI assistant, you can use Alexa for a myriad of things: From the weather forecast to the situation of the roads, ask me to give you one song or operate other home automation devices connected to it.

And, of course, taking advantage of the week of the year that we are in, Alexa has dressed for Christmas, and these are the 7 Christmas commands that you can ask the assistant:

– “Alexa, put Christmas music on Amazon Music”: Listen to the great Christmas classics totally free.

– “Alexa, sing a Christmas carol”: Sing with Alexa, she has several in her cloud.

– “Alexa, how many days until Christmas?”: A special countdown, especially for children.

– “Alexa, I want to talk to Santa Claus”: Did you know that Alexa is with Santa Claus in the cloud? Another especially suitable for the little ones

– “Alexa, tell me a joke about Santa Claus”: If you want to laugh for a while, discover her new collection of jokes.

– “Alexa, turn on the Christmas tree light”: Plug a smart plug into your Christmas tree and control it with your voice. For it:

Open the Alexa app on your mobile

Open the More icon (the 3 horizontal stripes) and select Add Device.

Choose the type of smart home device you want to connect.

Choose the brand and follow the instructions on the screen.



