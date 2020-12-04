Alexa: How to make it switch between English and Spanish

Every time, Alexa learns new things. Amazon’s AI assistant is no longer limited to Echo or Fire devices, but can be used by others from different companies. And every monthly update makes you learn new features. The November 2020 update has arrived, and with it Alexa has become us binling.

“Alexa, speak English”

It is now easier to change languages ​​in Alexa simply using your voice with the Multilingual Mode expansion. If you are an Alexa user in the US, Europe or Japan, you can now configure your Alexa devices in 2 languages, combining German, French from France, Italian, Spanish from Spain (Castilian) or Japanese with English from USA

Thus, if you are in Spain, you can give orders to Alexa and have her respond in Spanish and American English. To do this you just have to use a voice command, for example, ‘Alexa, speak English’, or in the settings section of the latest version of the ‘app’ Alexa or from the screen of the Echo Show. This will allow you to use if you want features like music, weather or news in English, instead of Spanish.

Alexa Routines

It is not the only thing that Alexa has learned in November, since the so-called ‘Alexa routines’ can be used for a couple of weeks, an AI assistant functionality designed to facilitate daily life by combining the functions of Alexa and smart home . With the Alexa app, customers can open a specific app, play one-time content, and pause or resume content, in addition to other actions available on Alexa-enabled smart devices.

For example, customers can create an Alexa Routine so that when someone at home says “Alexa, I’m going to eat something,” Alexa will stop the content on their Fire TV and turn on their smart lights. Customers can also create a routine so that when someone says “Alexa, I’m back”, Alexa can say “OK – let’s go back to the program”, turn off the smart lights and resume playing content.

Customers can also create more complex routines, for example: so that when they say “Alexa, bedtime”, Alexa turns on the smart lights, turns off her TV, announces “Attention everyone – it’s time to sleep” on all their enabled devices Alexa at home, start dimming your smart lights to turn them off completely after 15 minutes, and set an alarm at 7 a.m.



