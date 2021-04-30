Alexa helps save woman after bee attack

Alexa: An Echo Show smart hub with assistant Alexa was instrumental in saving a woman’s life after she was attacked by bees in the United States. The case occurred in the city of Uniontown, Ohio.

Due to a serious allergy, the American Sarah Norton could die by taking just one bee sting. However, she received at least ten stings from the insect after finding an underground hive while taking care of the garden.

After the accident, Sarah returned home and asked her children to fetch the medicine for bee stings. While trying to call to warn her husband, she passed out after starting the call.

Concerned about the situation, Sarah’s spouse used the Drop In feature to make a video call through the home’s Echo Show. The feature allows you to initiate a connection instantly with another device with Alexa.

In this way, the man was able to teach his children and a neighbor how to help Sarah after the attack. Then he explained the application of EpiPen – a medical device with an injection of adrenaline in case of anaphylactic reactions.

After the serious incident, Sarah commented that Echo Show’s appeal was instrumental in saving her life. Without the help of her husband on the other side of the smart hub screen, the children and the neighbor would not know how to help her.

How to enable the Drop In feature

For privacy reasons, Drop In is disabled on any of the Echo devices with Alexa. However, it is possible to activate it through the virtual assistant application.

The user must go to “Devices” and then access “Echo and Alexa” to choose the gadget he wants to enable. Then, he must select “Communications” and activate the option “Drop In” to be able to use the tool.