Alexa: discover the functions of Amazon’s virtual assistant

Alexa is a virtual assistant created to perform tasks by voice commands, just like Siri and Google Assistant. Developed by Amazon, Alexa is not a device, as it can be confused, but a personal assistant in order to facilitate everyday tasks and make life more practical. It arrived in Brazil in 2019, present on Amazon’s smart speakers, such as the Echo Dot 4th Generation, Echo Show among other models.

What can Alexa do?

As a conversational assistant, Alexa can understand conversations and voice commands issued by users. From there, you can perform simple activities, such as reading news aloud, setting alarm times, opening applications, running playlists, informing about the weather, shopping on Amazon and some Alexa tricks.

In addition, a notable function is the possibility for Alexa to connect with several devices in your home, if they have this smart technology. Remote controls, televisions, appliances and electronic locks are among the devices that can be made even more practical with the help of the virtual assistant. You can connect Alexa with smart lamps to turn it on and off via voice command, for example.

With all this innovation, the relationship between people and technology ends up becoming more human, allowing even more personal, creative and even funny interactions. Among some questions for Alexa, we have selected some popular and other interesting commands for you to experiment with your virtual assistant:

Alexa, do you have a pet?

Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?

Alexa, sing

Alexa, make me a sandwich.

Alexa, I am your father.

Alexa, is there life on Mars?

Alexa, where did I put my keys?

Alexa, annoy me.

How does Alexa work?

As it is an assistant activated by voice commands, you may be wondering how to connect to Alexa. For this, it is necessary to use the activation word to start giving commands to the assistant. You can choose in the settings between the words “Alexa”, “Amazon” or “Echo” to be the activation command, according to your preference.

A very interesting feature is that, by using machine learning technology, Alexa has the ability to learn and adapt to users’ preferences, improving their responses according to people’s tastes. That is, the more Alexa is used, the better it will respond and meet the expectations of those who command it.

In this way, Amazon was able to combine the task optimization technology through machine learning present at Alexa, and the technology implemented in its smart speakers that bring the virtual assistant, such as the Echo Dot device and the Echo Show.