Alexa can now guess what to ask with your questions

Amazon’s goal with its AI assistant is to anticipate user requests. Machine learning is the key in today’s digital assistants. Thanks to him, a computer system with Artificial Intelligence learns more and more data, reaching a situation where it can do the ‘magic’ of anticipating a user’s request. It itself seems like it guesses what we want, but it’s because it has deduced it, a basic Sherlock Holmes-like deduction that Alexa is learning.

Alexa predicts what you will want

Amazon’s goal for Alexa is for customers to find that interacting with her is as natural as interacting with another human being. To this end, in September they announced the conversation turns naturally, or the conversation with Alexa without repeating the keyword to call her. In July it was the turn of the Conversations with Alexa public beta, which makes it easier for developers to integrate more complex conversational experiences into their Alexa skills.

Now Amazon is taking another step toward ‘natural interaction’ with a capability that allows Alexa to predict potential customer targets – targets that are implicit in customer requests but not directly expressed. ”For example, if a customer asks, “How long does it take to make tea?”

With the new learning ability, Alexa could answer that question, “Five minutes is a good starting point,” and then continue to ask the user, “Do you want me to set a timer for five minutes?”

Alexa learning technology

Transitions like this seem simple, but under the hood a series of sophisticated algorithms are running to detect latent targets, formulate them into actions that frequently span different abilities, and present them to clients “in a way that doesn’t seem disturbing,” as they explain in this official technical post.

The first step is deciding whether to fully anticipate a potential goal: The Amazon Alexa team’s early experiments showed that not all dialog contexts are suitable for discovering a latent target. When a customer asked for “recipes for chicken,” for example, one of the initial prototypes incorrectly kept asking, “Do you want me to play chicken sounds?”

To determine whether to suggest a potential goal, “we use a deep learning-based trigger model that takes into account various aspects of the dialogue context, such as the text of the customer’s current session with Alexa and whether the customer has participated in the passed on Alexa’s suggestions on multiple skills. ”

If the activation model finds the right context, the system suggests an ability to serve the potential target. Those suggestions are based on the relationships learned by the potential target discovery model. For example, the model may have found that customers who ask how long to steep their tea frequently keep asking Alexa to set a timer for that amount of time.

Alexa learns from you

The latent target discovery model analyzes multiple characteristics of customer statements, including mutual point information, which measures the likelihood of an interaction pattern in a given context relative to its likelihood across all Alexa traffic. Sub-modules based on deep learning evaluate additional characteristics, such as whether the client was trying to rephrase a previous command, issue a new command, or “if the direct target and the latent target share common entities or values” – such as the value time needed to make tea.

Over time, the discovery model improves its predictions through active learning, which identifies interactions in the sample that would be particularly informative during future fitting. The semantic role tagging model then looks for named entities and other arguments from the current conversation, including Alexa’s own responses.

“Our context drag models transform those entities into a structured format that the tracking skill can use, even if it is a third-party skill that uses its own ontology, or hierarchy of concepts.”

Lastly, through the learning band where machine learning models track whether or not recommendations are helping, “poor performing experiences are automatically suppressed.”



