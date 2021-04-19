Alexa and Oscar 2021: What You Can Ask Him About Hollywood

Alexa and Oscar 2021: After the most turbulent year in the history of cinema, in which we have seen the closure of cinemas, new exhibition and distribution policies and a reformulation of cinema in the cinema and home cinema -all caused by the Coronavirus-, 2021 points to to hope (and 2022 to a madness due to the enormous number of premieres that we will have).

This week, at dawn from Sunday 25 to Monday 26 we will be able to see the 93rd Hollywood 2021 Oscars Awards Ceremony, a ceremony that will be broadcast live and exclusively on Movistar +. And, as happened last year, when the 2020 Oscars were held on their usual February date, Amazon has updated its virtual assistant so that it can inform you of everything that is going to happen at the great Oscars ceremony.

From those who are nominated this year or even see some of the nominated films if you have VOD services that have them in their catalog. How do you do that? Here are some examples of the voice commands you can use at the 93rd Academy Awards:

“Alexa, who are nominated for best actress?”

“Alexa, who are nominated for best actor?”

“Alexa, what are the nominations for best picture?”

“Alexa, who are nominated for best director?”

“Alexa, what are the nominations for best foreign film?”

“Alexa, what are the nominations for best animated film?”

“Alexa, what are the nominations for best special effects?”

“Alexa, what are the nominations for best animated short film?”

You can also ask for nominations from:

– Best Supporting Actress

– Best Supporting Actor

– Best makeup and hairstyling

– Best adapted script

– Best Original Screenplay

– Best photography

– Best soundtrack