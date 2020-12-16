Alexa and Echo Devices Learn to Translate Languages

One of the elements that are usually seen in works of science fiction is the simultaneous translation in real time in terms of languages. Wearing a device in your ear and being able to speak fluently with someone who speaks in Japanese while you speak in Spanish sounds like that, like science fiction. But we are in a present in which science fiction is becoming more science and less fiction rapidly.

Real-time, fluent language translators without sounding like the typical Google Translator? Well yes, and you may have it at home, because it is the new trick that Alexa is learning.

Translate in real time with Alexa

And is that Amazon today announced a new Alexa feature, Live Translation, which will translate conversations between people who speak two different languages. The feature uses Amazon’s speech recognition technology and neural machine translation technology to work. And right now, the supported languages ​​are:

English

French

Spanish

Hindi

Portuguese (Brazilian)

German

Italian

Alexa Amazon Live Translation

To use Live Translation, if you have an Echo device you can issue a voice command such as “Alexa, translate French” to start translating between English and French. When you hear the beep, you can speak in either of the two languages, even making natural pauses between your sentences, according to Amazon itself. Alexa will then automatically detect the language being spoken and translate each side of the conversation.



