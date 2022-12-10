Alex Telles Avoids Surgery on Injured Knee

Alex Telles intends to avoid knee surgery after an injury sustained in the match with Brazil at the World Cup.

According to Sport Witness, Telles will begin rehabilitation without surgery.

The Manchester United left-back is currently on loan from Spanish side Sevilla and is expected to return to training in February.

The news will come as a relief to Telles, who feared the worst due to a diagnosis that sounded like he might face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Seville medical team reported “a partial rupture of the internal lateral ligament of the II-III degree plus a partial lesion of the posterior cruciate ligament of the right knee.”

However, fortunately for the left-back, he will be able to return without going under the knife and risking further complications.

An untimely injury put an end to any hopes of participating in the World Cup for his native Brazil, whose campaign ended unexpectedly yesterday due to Croatia.

Telles has appeared in most games for Sevilla this season, playing a total of thirteen matches.

The Brazilian signed for United on deadline day in the summer of 2020, but despite glimpses of quality, he has not been able to permanently recreate the form he showed at Porto.

His best moment in a United shirt came in the Champions League comeback win over Villarreal at Old Trafford.

Telles scored a volley from 25 yards to spark a comeback. It was a goal that earned him the goal of the month for United and a place in the top 10 goals of the tournament overall according to UEFA.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Telles, but given that Luke Shaw is thriving under Eric Ten Haga and Tyrell Malasia is also performing well, it’s hard to see a way back for him in the Theater of Dreams.

However, we wish him all the best in his recovery and hope that he will return to full fitness in time to make an impact at Sevilla in the latter stages of the season.