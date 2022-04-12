Alex Rodriguez Trolls Michael Kay over Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement to Ben Affleck

Too soon? Alex Rodriguez was the object of ridicule about the engagement of the former Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck, and his reaction was priceless.

During the broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN 2, sports broadcaster Michael Kay hinted at this news while discussing with Rodriguez the Yankees game against the Red Sox. “It’s a great time for sports,” said 61-year-old Kay on Sunday, April 10. — You have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to begin, baseball is in full swing, people are busy. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

The 46-year—old former baseball player laughed in response and added: “Happiness and world peace is what we are looking for.” Rodriguez then sat in silence for a few seconds before changing the subject back to the game.

The meeting took place after 52-year-old Lopez confirmed an important milestone on Friday, April 8. “You’re perfect,” the singer whispered in a short clip in her newsletter, “On The J.Lo,” in which she showed off a huge green sparkler on the ring finger of her left hand.

On the eve of the reconciliation of the “Wedding Commotion” star with 49-year-old Affleck, Lopez was in a relationship with Rodriguez. The exes started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. In 2020, Lopez and Rodriguez suspended their wedding amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Having denied rumors of a breakup in March 2021, Lopez and Rodriguez announced a month later that they had decided to end their romance.

“We realized that it was better for us to be friends, and we hope that we will remain friends,” they said in a joint statement to Today in April 2021. “We will continue to work together and support each other in our common affairs and projects. We wish all the best to each other and to each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who sent kind words and support.”

Later that month, the dancer was spotted spending time with Affleck. In May 2021, Us confirmed that the duo was “fully dating” again. The New York native was previously engaged to the director from 2002 to 2004.

Rodriguez, for his part, was asked about his ex-fiancee’s new relationship with the Boston native the same month, to which he replied, “Go Yankee,” according to page six. Later, the philanthropist reflected on how the time spent with Lopez affected his life.

“I’ve had five years of incredible life and partnership, and with my daughters, we’ve learned so much,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. — And now we have the opportunity to take advantage of this, move forward and say, “You know what? We are so grateful for the last five years, how can we make the next five years better thanks to the lessons learned?”

The businessman, who has daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, from ex-wife Cynthia Skertis, said he is focused on his future and his family. “So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and the light have really led me, and I’m really looking forward to it. Basically, to see how my girls continue to develop,” he added then.