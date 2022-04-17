Alex Rodriguez hangs out with Ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and their daughters after Jennifer Lopez’s engagement

Hanging out with your team! Almost a year after Alex Rodriguez and ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez broke up, he remains in a good mood, spending time with his family.

“Memphis is connected. 🏀 Two girls. Three parents. One goal: victory in the first game,” the 46—year-old former New York Yankees athlete signed an Instagram selfie on Saturday, April 16 with his ex-wife Cynthia Skertis, her husband Angel Nicholas and daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13.

The group took a cute photo shortly before flying to Tennessee to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves compete in the NBA playoffs. (The Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 130-117.)

Rodriguez’s basketball presence came a few weeks after the 52-year-old “Marry Me” star confirmed her engagement to Ben Affleck. (Lopez and the 49-year-old director of Argo were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004.)

The Shark Tank graduate, for his part, reacted subtly to the news of the offer on April 10.

“It’s a great time for sports,” broadcaster Michael Kay said during the Sunday Night baseball show on ESPN 2, sitting next to Rodriguez. “You have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to begin, baseball is in full swing, people are busy. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

The entrepreneur joked: “Happiness and world peace are what we are looking for.”

Rodriguez and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer dated for almost two years before he asked this question in 2019. After postponing the wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple eventually announced their separation in April 2021.

“We realized that it was better for us to be friends, and we hope that it will remain that way,” the exes said in a joint statement to Today. “We will continue to work together and support each other in our common affairs and projects. We wish all the best to each other and to each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who sent kind words and support.”

While Lopez, who shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, reunited with Affleck a month later, Rodriguez had nothing but kind words for his former love.

“I’ve had five years of incredible life and partnership, and with my daughters, we’ve learned so much,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. — And now we have the opportunity to take advantage of this, move forward and say:”Do you know which ones? We are so grateful for the last five years, how can we make the next five years better thanks to the lessons learned?” So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and the light have really led me, and I’m really looking forward to it. Mostly to see how my girls continue to develop.”

Since then, Rodriguez has focused on co-parenting his two teenagers with 49-year-old Skertis. (The couple married in 2002 before their breakup in 2008.)

Rodriguez has been single since he and the second act actress broke off a long-term engagement.