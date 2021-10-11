Alex Rider: Season 2 Of The Series Has An Unpublished Trailer Released; Look!

Alex Rider: This Monday, 11th, IMDb TV confirmed the 2nd season of Alex Rider after releasing an unreleased trailer of the new episodes. Since its debut last year, the espionage series has gained a large audience, generating good numbers of reproductions on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the trailer in full!

In addition, IMDb also released the synopsis of the new year of the series. “After the deadly mission to topple Point Blanc, Alex Rider is eager to leave the past behind and rebuild his life. But when a horrific attack on a friend’s family brings him back to the world of spies, Alex must unravel a plan sinister with global ramifications.”

In the plot, viewers of the series follow Alex Rider, a teenager recruited by the Department of Special Operations to unravel a terrible rumor that spreads through the streets of London.

The production cast is Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, Stephen Dillane as Alan, Vicky McClure as Jones, Andrew Buchan as Ian, Brenock O’Connor as Tom, Ronk? Adékolu?jo as Jack, Liam Garrigan as Martin Wilby, Ace Bhatti as John Crawley, Thomas Levin as Yassen and George Sear as Parker.

