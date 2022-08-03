Alex Morgan Reacts to the creation of the USWNT – The Spun Story: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

Jam Media / Getty Images

The two best countries in women’s football will meet at the end of this year.

The United States will play England in a friendly match of the national team in October, and this has recently made history. Tickets for the match were sold out faster than for any scheduled women’s football match.

USWNT star Alex Morgan needed just one smiley face when she saw the news on Twitter.

It promises to be a match with a lot of fireworks, especially since it will be played in front of 90,000 people.

It’s already been a huge year for both teams. England just won the European Championship against Germany on Sunday, while the United States officially qualified for the 2023 World Cup just a couple of weeks ago.

It’s funny, but this will be the first match of two matches between the two countries this year.

USMNT will also play England, but it will not be an international friendly match. The two countries will play each other at the 2022 World Cup, which starts in November.

We need to see if the USA can win both of these matches, especially the one at Wembley.