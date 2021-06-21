Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX Has Free Demo On PC

Alex Kidd: If you’re a longing fan of Alex Kidd and are looking forward to the release of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (which arrives tomorrow (22), Merge Games and JankenTeam have released a free demo of the PC version on Steam!

The game is localized in Brazilian Portuguese and you can give it that naughty test before launch here.

In addition to Alex Kidd’s game, you can also try out several other games for free on Steam Next Fest.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX arrives on June 22nd for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.