Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Has Early Release Date

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, It’s the month of June, and it marks the possibility of reliving the classic adventures of Alex Kidd with the remake of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. And to make those waiting for the game even happier, producer Jankenteam and Merge Games have announced that the title will arrive two days ahead of schedule.

With this news, the game’s release date has been changed from the 24th to the 22nd of June. To celebrate the occasion, the production team released another video showing a little of what we will have the chance to see in this journey originally born in the late Master System.

See the trailer below:

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will be released in PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Switch versions.