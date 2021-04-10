Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX arrives in June and in PT-BR!

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX was announced to the world during E3 2020, and was scheduled to arrive sometime this year. This Wednesday (7), the world finally received confirmation of an exact launch date: June 24th.

In addition, it was also mentioned that the game will have a version for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 – this way, it will also show up on Sony, PC, Switch, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One platforms.

In addition, good news for Brazilian gamers: the game will be completely localized to Portuguese!

Check out the new trailer for Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, with some gameplay snippets and game-specific mechanics, like “jankenpon”.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the classic phases, the title will also feature new stages, Boss Rush mode and even an option to play with the graphic style seen in the Master System, the game’s origin platform.