Alex Guarnaschelli’s favorite chicken dish is “the Sleeper Who Crept up on Me”

It is always interesting to learn more about the dishes that experienced chefs consider their favorites. Their tastes seem to differentiate much more between ingredients and seasonings than the average eater.

And for the Food Network character Alex Guarnaschelli, her favorite chicken dish, as it turned out, is not a gourmet meal and is generally unavailable for everyday cuisine.

Guarnaschelli says this chicken dish is her “favorite.”

In her blog for People dedicated to food, the chef talked about a chicken dish that won her heart. It all started with chicken thighs.

“In addition to fried breast with fresh thyme and salt, I admit that I gravitate towards chicken thighs,” Judge Chopped wrote. “They have some fat and a thick layer of skin that add great flavor and insulation for roasting and stewing.”

And, she added, the chicken dish she likes so much has become a favorite without even realizing it. In fact, it had become her favorite activity more times than she could remember.

“The following recipe is simply delicious, and this is a dream book that has crept up on me for several years. I kept coming back to it as a rainy day dish or something that I cook and leave overnight to warm up for my daughter and me in the evening when I have less time to cook.”

And on the side with this gorgeous chicken? “I throw it on a pillow of basmati rice or plain fried potatoes. I also like it with stewed Savoy cabbage or whole roasted carrots.”

Get the full recipe on the Guarnaschelli blog at People.

The recipe for stewed chicken thighs from Alex Guarnaschelli is a fragrant dinner on a weekday.

Almost every meat eater has their favorite chicken dish, whether it’s a fried bucket of chicken, grilled chicken breast or chicken cutlets suitable for children.

A simple chef’s dish and the perfect dish in one pan include chicken thighs and legs, whole cumin seeds, chili flakes, thinly sliced onion, grated ginger, garlic cloves, canned tomatoes, coconut milk, cinnamon sticks, dried or fresh bay leaves and, as needed, water.

Another delicious chicken recipe from Alex Guarnaschelli from Food Network.

How to cook stewed Guarnaschelli chicken

To make this recipe better than takeaway, chicken pieces are fried in a large frying pan.

Guarnaschelli offers two important tips here: “Don’t overfill the pan,” and after the chicken has been placed in hot oil, “don’t be tempted to move or flip the pieces.” To get a gorgeous golden color, the chicken should be browned for five to eight minutes on the first side.

After that, they can be browned on the other side for five minutes, and then lie on a plate or tray. They will return to the pan as soon as the sauce is collected.

The remaining ingredients are added to create a rich sauce, into which chicken pieces are stuffed, and then stewed for about half an hour, “until the pieces are fried.”