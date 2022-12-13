Alex G: “I don’t feel like I’m that mysterious, but have a cool reputation”

We played, and then the audience just [sat] waiting for George Clooney,” Alex G ironically recalls in an interview with NME in a pub in east London about what it’s like to move from the status of a cult self—made musician to a late—night talk show in the United States. Back in July, the Philadelphia singer-songwriter and his live band achieved the goal they set for themselves by debuting on American television, performing Alex’s elegant and driving single “Runner” on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Then in September they presented the folk and emotional “Miracles” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Is their colleague a guest in that episode? None other than the aforementioned Clooney.

Reading the YouTube comments under this pair of performances, you’ll find recurring sentiments among the legion of particularly ardent Alex G fans. “Never in a million years have I expected this,” one commenter writes, while another notes: “I saw him playing in the basement in 2012, now he’s on Fallon in 2022.” The third comment sums up this feeling a little more dramatically: “Nothing could have prepared me for this. Literally the whole body is shaking… we’ve been waiting for this moment for YEARS.”

You can forgive the Stan’s for getting so excited. Alex’s music has always had an underground spirit — organically born through the Internet and full of strange, unconventional rumors — so tangible mainstream recognition like this should feel like personal pride for those who have been his fans from the very beginning. However, for Alex Gee (real name Alex Giannascoli), this was just another cause for concern. “I have received messages from relatives with whom I have not spoken for a long time. People really liked it, so that kind of stuff is cool,” he says, before casually adding, “I think it’s kind of a career milestone.”

Despite sharing the bill for the episode with Colbert with Clooney, Alex says that in fact he never managed to meet the certified Hollywood star of the first magnitude: “Someone had to inform the crowd that the interview with George Clooney was actually filmed the day before. Like, “Sorry, the show is over, you have to go.”

Thanks to the large number of self-released demos, EP’s and albums produced in the bedroom, which caused a significant stir on Bandcamp, Alex was once called “the secret best songwriter on the internet”. But over the ten years of his intriguing and often changing career, the 29-year-old has become much less secret, and his work has been recognized by such diverse colleagues as Frank Ocean, Oneohtrix Point Never and Charli XCX.

The release in September of his typically blurry genre ninth album, God Save the Animals, showed that his talents are in the spotlight more than ever, even if his well-known reluctance to become an indie star remains unchanged.

“God Save the Animals” is among the best of Alex Gee’s back catalogue; a masterful listening experience from which you will learn more with each spin. This is also the first recording since it was recorded by engineers outside of Alex’s home in various studios throughout Philadelphia. It was an experience that Alex liked: without worrying about every technical detail, he allowed himself to “break out” both in creativity and in performance. You can also hear it on the record: in terms of sound, he has more power than before.

Like most of Alex G’s discography, this album freely oscillates between genre lines. While his landmark 2017 LP “Rocket” put country rock next to industrial noise rap, and his 2019 follow-up album “House of Sugar” combined folk with frenzied electronica, there is a bit of alternative rock (“Runner”) here. nu-metal (“Blessing”) and hyper-pop (“Without bitterness”, “Immunity”). Each album, according to Alex, is “a snapshot of my taste at that time.”

“I am always true to my taste. I’m not saying it’s flex or anything like that, it’s just the only indicator I have,” he explains, before adding, “Almost every song has a hint of something.” He says that “Blessing” was inspired by Audioslave, the drum part in “Early Morning Waiting” pays homage to a Keith Richards song, and “No Bitterness” was inspired by 100 Gecs, “pop music in general” and drums from OutKast. ‘Hey you.’ After fan speculation that “Runner” is a game based on the basic alt—rock of the 90s “Runaway Train” by Soul Asylum, Alex swears: “I completely hear it, but it was unintentional… I hope they won’t sue me.”

In addition to the title, the album is based on religious images. The opening track “After All” begins with the chorus “After all, people come and people go / Yes, but God stayed with me”, while there are biblical references to the flood (“Blessing”), the teachings of the New Testament (“Forgive’) and Moses (“Cross the sea”). In “S.D.O.S.” Alex humorously states: “God is my designer/ Jesus is my lawyer.” The last phrase is now used for the bumper sticker with the Alex G logo.

These biblical tropes are less about a specific religion and more a metaphor for faith in external sources: a loved one, life, the ability to change. Alex tells NME that he was attracted by the sheer emotional weight of religious language. “I was recklessly thrown certain words into my lyrics,” he says, adding dryly, “I liked that it was a massive trope that I could just squander in my music in a completely selfish way.”

When asked about his intentions for the record, Alex thought for a couple of seconds before replying, “Most of the time I couldn’t put it into words or explain it in a way that seems justified to me. I just like something, and I go with it. For me, this is the only way I know.” About its name, he adds: “I liked that it fell somewhere between cynical and righteous. It is unclear where he stands. I like his ambiguity.”

A week before the meeting with NME in London, Alex G’s North American tour ended with three concerts in Philadelphia. These homecoming concerts brought several highlights: a marriage proposal on stage, a special cameo from Michelle Zauner from “Japanese Breakfast” and, uh, a viral prank about an outbreak of lice.

Obviously not true, the joke here was about the stereotypes that surround the fanaticism that attracts Alex G, that is, you may like to decipher his mysterious, often elusive texts on the Internet and, in the case of this joke, prefer scrolling Reddit rather than the usual one. washing. “I felt bad about all the people who had lice,” Alex deadpans when NME mentions the prank. “Obviously, it was a new strain, it scalped people.”

The day after our interview, Alex goes to Brighton to perform at the store, for which there is a queue stretching along the street. In between songs, impatient voices of fans echo each other, shouting personal requests, and during an autograph session after the show, one of the fans asks Alex to put his signature on a copy of the fantasy video game Elden Ring. An avid gamer himself, Alex is still surprised that his fans know about his preferences in video games.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot… it’s like when you buy a bottle of wine,” Alex tells us, trying to explain the dedication to his huge online audience. “He’ll say something like, ‘This grape was grown in this weather, at this altitude.’ Do you know how people get so addicted to wine? I think they get more pleasure from it.” Although he stresses the importance of privacy, he understands why fans can “google shit” about him: “That’s how I listen to music too, I’m trying to understand the character who creates it. So I understand. I think that’s part of how to enjoy music.”

In a sense, the reluctant and laconic nature of Alex G’s public image may be partly responsible for the formation of such a passionate fan base. After all, the combination of ambiguity in Alex’s music and his unwillingness to discuss his work in detail in interviews seems to add fuel to the fire of fan speculation.

But he objects to this hypothesis: “I don’t feel so mysterious, I just have nothing to say. I say what I want to say with music. It’s not like I’m clinging to all this extra shit. I think it’s romanticized, “cool” to be mysterious, so I’m for it.” He laughs before adding, “It’s a cool reputation, but I don’t give a fuck to be actively mysterious.”

Miracles”, the penultimate and perhaps the most soulful track on “God Save the Animals”, reflects on the obligations and prospects of fatherhood. But there’s also a tantalizing verse that plays with the idea of giving up music altogether: “How many more songs do I have to write before I turn it off and say goodnight?”

According to Alex, when he finished the album, he felt that it was the worst of his performances to date — a feeling he often feels when finishing work on a project. He jokes that reviewing his previous work is “like looking at your old photo. You never say, “I like it. It’s such a nice picture of my face.” However, three months after the publication, his feelings softened towards apathy. “To be honest, I’m indifferent to it,” he replies when asked about how he feels now from this reduced viewpoint. It may seem cold, but Alex explains that he loves all his recordings and respects the work he has put into them. However, he adds: “I got so carried away when I do it, and all the love and good feelings are connected with the process of creating it. Then once it’s done, it’s over and I have nothing else to do with it. It’s a weird process; it’s almost like [adding] to a garbage pile or something.”

Part of Alex’s motivation seems to come from the possibility of what is about to happen. “You will never reach cruising altitude, there is always something to do,” he explains. “I think that’s how you stay sane. It never occurs to you, “OK, I’ve reached this point.” From the outside, you think, “This is going to happen, and I’m going to feel like this.” But it happens, and you’re still hungry.

While Alex will continue his tour in 2023, and the dates in the UK are scheduled for March, he is already eyeing new music: “I have a lot of new material. I always just try to focus on the songs in my free time. Nothing close to being fleshed out or ready for release [yet], it’s just how I spend my time.”

However, do not discount the workarounds: Alex recently worked on the soundtrack to a horror movie and says that recently he was inspired by the idea of doing literature. “I’ve always been interested in writing prose,” he admits. “I doubt that anything will come of it, but I like the idea of creating things that you can immerse yourself in. So it would be great to write a really fascinating book.”

Towards the end of our interview, Alex returns to this feeling of hunger. “That’s what it’s like to create songs and records,” he suggests. “You’re like, ‘This is going to be cool. I added these drums and guitars, this song is going to be just great.” Finally, when I get to the end, I’m like, “Is that it?” Then I’m like, “To hell with it,” and I start another song. That’s life. The carrot is always at the end of the whip.”

Alex G will embark on a UK and European tour in March and April 2023.