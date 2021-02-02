Alert: Cyberpunk 2077 has malicious content mods

Cyberpunk 2077 had a troubled release and, it seems, not even the mods are free of problems, since some have malicious code and once installed, they can even take control of the PC.

CD Projekt Red, urged players to be cautious when downloading these modifications. In a statement to the Eurogamer website, the company issued the following note: “We appreciate your contribution and are working to fix this as soon as possible. In the meantime, we advise everyone to avoid using files obtained from unknown sources. Anyone who wants to using custom mods or saves for Cyberpunk 2077 must be careful until the mentioned fix is ​​released “.

According to the company, they are already working on an update to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. However, it is practically impossible to know whether a particular mod is virus free or not.

Cyberpunk 2077 mods went wild after the developer launched official tools to modify elements of the game. However, she had to run to remove a controversial modification with Johnny Silverhand, character of actor Keanu Reeves.